Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321,574 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCCO opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $83.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

