Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 1st

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Southwest Gas has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.
Shares of SWX stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several research firms recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
