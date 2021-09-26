Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 1st

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Southwest Gas has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

