Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.56 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00131231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.