SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0001 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $453,057.37 and $670.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.36 or 0.99863153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00089825 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.29 or 0.00806494 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00374092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00261327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002139 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003700 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

