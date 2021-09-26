Splintershards (SPS) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $42.89 million and $5.11 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00035230 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Prelax (PEA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

