Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Coverage Initiated at DZ Bank

Analysts at DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

SPOT stock opened at $230.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

