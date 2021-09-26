Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Trading Down 7.3%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 5,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 812,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.