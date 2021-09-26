State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 96,411 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 950.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 96,411 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Costamare worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Costamare by 8.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 50,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Costamare by 92.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costamare by 40.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 36.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the second quarter worth about $411,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.03 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. boosted their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.