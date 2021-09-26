State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBI. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.