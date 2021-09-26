State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,431 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $2,592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

