State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $169.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

