State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,151 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $186.70 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $188.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.43 and a 200 day moving average of $132.49.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $201,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,947. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.