State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 103,886 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,886 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 815.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 370,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,074,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 312,183 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

