Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.93

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 1633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

