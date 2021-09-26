Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $47.93 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.