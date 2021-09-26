Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $385.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $342.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.29.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $339.23 on Thursday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.13. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

