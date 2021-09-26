Stifel Nicolaus Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$7.25

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of DALXF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.