Stipend (SPD) Price Up 55.6% Over Last Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Stipend has a total market cap of $744,549.67 and approximately $12.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,549.15 or 1.00102200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00091802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.36 or 0.00814531 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.97 or 0.00374603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00262160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005035 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004392 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,743,182 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

