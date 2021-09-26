Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.11.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

