Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 6,169 put options on the company. This is an increase of 908% compared to the typical daily volume of 612 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $110.30 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

