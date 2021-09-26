Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $321,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 7,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 433,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.78.

Shares of UPS opened at $188.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.23. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

