Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 805 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $7,784,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 108,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $2,054,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

FNDC stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $40.84.

