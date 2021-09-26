Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €109.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.07 ($98.91).

Shares of SAX opened at €73.40 ($86.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 63.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

