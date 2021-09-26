Substratum Price Hits $0.0035 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $373.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00129579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043446 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.