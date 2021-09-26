Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

