Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.06.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.64. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$21.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.