Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $31.19 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.