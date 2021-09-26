Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,033,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $449,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4,541.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 474,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.65. 437,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,738. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

