Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $64,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,578 shares of company stock worth $8,602,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $43.02 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

