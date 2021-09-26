SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $20,607.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00101721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00129313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,436.26 or 1.00229663 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.24 or 0.06911556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00751512 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.