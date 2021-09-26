Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 7%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares traded down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $42.97. 6,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 402,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

SGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

