Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMEOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $56,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

