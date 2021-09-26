Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,784 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

