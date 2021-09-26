Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,784 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Materialise stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.
About Materialise
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
