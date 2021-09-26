Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 39,120 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.