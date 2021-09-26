Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 25,489 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,489 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,014.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 216,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.