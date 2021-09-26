Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

