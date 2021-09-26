Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Up to $10.21

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.43. Suzano shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 2,468 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Suzano in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 171.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Suzano by 308.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Suzano by 5.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 24.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 5.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

