Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

