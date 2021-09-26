Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.10 million, a P/E ratio of 165.52 and a beta of 2.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

