Swiss National Bank Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of ADTRAN worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,663,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,064,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

ADTN stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.90 million, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

