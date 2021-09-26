Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,678,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,369,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 5,147,741 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

