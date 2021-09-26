Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,678,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,369,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 5,147,741 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denison Mines stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.18.
Denison Mines Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
