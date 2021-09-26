Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Calavo Growers worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of CVGW opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $689.64 million, a P/E ratio of 95.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

