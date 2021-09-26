Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Preferred Bank worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 37.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at $565,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $991.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

