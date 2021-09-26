Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $78,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.