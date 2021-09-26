Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy Sells 119,092 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rob Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58.

Switch stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

