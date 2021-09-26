Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,394 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 237,414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,167,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $54.00 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $448.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

