SYNC Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,324.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $4,324.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,641,748 coins and its circulating supply is 119,921,628 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

