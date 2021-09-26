Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

