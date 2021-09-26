SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of SYNNEX worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,101.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,172 shares of company stock worth $2,572,712. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

