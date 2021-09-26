T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,583,000 after buying an additional 146,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,701,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,022,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $211.22 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.62 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

